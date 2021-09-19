Sand Springs BMX track overcomes obstacles to keep the fun rolling

It’s fitting that there’s a lot of buzz surrounding BMX USA in Tulsa. After all, the organization is bringing its national headquarters to that city, which has hosted the sport’s national championship for 22 years.
But BMX has had a presence in the area for about a decade longer than that — right here in Sand Springs.
Sand Springs BMX isn’t watching the developments in Tulsa jealously or disparagingly from the sidelines but instead is taking an approach of “the more, the merrier.”
“It’s going to be such a huge, huge opportunity for so many people here — men, women, children of any age,” said Annette Nelson, treasurer of the board for Sand Springs BMX.
“Just having another track here, or even the coaching from the pros, the Olympians, is going to benefit anybody who takes advantage of that opportunity.”
Sand Springs BMX operates at the far southeastern edge of Case Community Park, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.
The track opened in about 1989 or 1990, Nelson said, and it has been a BMX-sanctioned track ever since.
Nelson said the sport is unique in a number of ways, not the least of which is that it really has no “season.”
“We race year-around,” she said.
That’s not to say that riders can’t skip the winter’s cold or the summer’s heat if they choose, though, because unlike a lot of sports, BMX athletes set individual goals each year and are only as competitive as they want to be. The number and frequency of practices and races are up to the competitors.
“There are so many ways to participate — goals to focus on each year, such as state races, gold cup races, district points” and so forth, Nelson said, adding that age really isn’t a barrier to participation, either.
“Eighteen months is our youngest right now, (but we’ve had) up to 77 here at our track,” she said.
The Sand Springs track at present is one of only three in Oklahoma. The others are Yukon Raceway BMX in Yukon and Mayes County BMX in Pryor.
Of course, that will change when BMX USA takes up residence in the historic Greenwood District north of downtown Tulsa.
The national organization’s $23 million facility, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, includes a recessed Olympic-quality racing track that will have starting hills for both amateur riders and the pros nestled into a cavernous 2,000-seat covered, open-air arena. A 25,000-square-foot headquarters and Hall of Fame building will be south of the arena.
Nelson is obviously excited about the opportunities the facility will provide area riders, not just in terms of the track itself but also for the chance to be around and learn from the Olympians and other professionals who will be frequent visitors.
And as much as she talks about the individuality that BMX offers participants, she is equally effusive about the feelings of community and camaraderie in the BMX family.
“We have such a great relationship with the other tracks in Oklahoma,” she said, reeling off story after story about how the tracks help each other out when they experience equipment malfunctions or weather disruptions.
That feeling of community extends outside the BMX family to the larger community of Sand Springs, too, she said.
Nelson’s husband, Fred Nelson, became the track operator in October 2018, just seven short months before a devastating flood that could have meant the end of the track.
“We lost everything,” Annette Nelson said, describing the floodwaters that washed away the dirt track and ripped up the pavement sections that covered the turns.
“Water was up past the gate,” she said of the structure that’s easily more than 10 feet high. “We lost our sign-up shack, our concessions shack.”
Much of the track’s movable equipment was saved, thanks to the two hours’ notice the club got from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department that Case Park was going to flood.
Nelson said people came in droves to help move out what could be taken out.
“And then we waited. And cried,” she said. “And it felt silly that we were crying about something, or so upset about something, when people were losing their homes, but this was our home.
“For a lot of kids, this was their home away from home.”
As quickly as the floodwaters came, they left, leaving mounds of dirty, soggy, snake-infested debris. Nelson said the Parks Department made arrangements with a church to remove it.
But there was a bigger problem. The track was supposed to be hosting a nationals-qualifying race in about two months. Sand Springs BMX had already bought the trophies and spent a lot of money in preparation.
“We’re a nonprofit. The funds that come in pay for the expenses,” Nelson said. “So for the first time ever in the history of Sand Springs BMX, we had to fundraise. And we had no idea what to do or where to start.”
A fireworks booth was the solution, and one that made enough money to rebuild the track.
Nelson said USA BMX donated the services of one of its track builders to come rebuild the track, and 60 tons of dirt was donated. A couple of trucking companies donated trucks to haul it.
“And it worked,” she said.
The race came off without a hitch.
Last year Sand Springs BMX “slurried” its track.
The process involves applying a top surface that’s a mixture of dirt, sand or clay with water and Soiltac, a nontoxic, environmentally safe glue. The mixture hardens to form an erosion- and damage-resistant coating on the track surface.
Then, just as things were really looking up, COVID-19 came to Oklahoma in March 2020.
“We had heard from tracks all over that the states weren’t letting them open up for recreational activities no matter what it was,” Nelson said.
So Sand Springs BMX, with a race looming the next month, went to the Parks and Recreation Department and gave a pitch — based on information from USA BMX about the safety of the sport — and a promise of careful behavior, and the Parks Department agreed to let the race go on.
“That was the first time anyone had been on a bike on a track since early March,” Nelson said. “And then after that, we never really had to shut down. Everybody was really careful because we wanted to keep riding.”
Pandemics aside, risk is practically part of the fun with a sport like BMX.
“It is kind of a dangerous sport. I’m not going to lie,” Nelson said. “I’d never broken a bone until I started riding.”
But do they see a lot of injuries?
“We do,” she said, matter-of-factly. “But a lot of it is scrapes and bruises.”
Nelson doesn’t sugarcoat the risks of BMX racing, but neither does she shy away from regaling a reporter with tales of the glories of the sport.
“There’s so many different stories like that out there. This sport has just lifted people up,” she said. “It brings old riders back. It makes them feel young again.
“When you get out on a bike, nothing else matters but that one minute or less that you’re on the track,” she said.
“The wind’s blowing through your hair, and you’re trying to catch the person in front of you, and that’s all that matters at that point.”