Sand Springs BMX track overcomes obstacles to keep the fun rolling

Nelson is obviously excited about the opportunities the facility will provide area riders, not just in terms of the track itself but also for the chance to be around and learn from the Olympians and other professionals who will be frequent visitors.

And as much as she talks about the individuality that BMX offers participants, she is equally effusive about the feelings of community and camaraderie in the BMX family.

“We have such a great relationship with the other tracks in Oklahoma,” she said, reeling off story after story about how the tracks help each other out when they experience equipment malfunctions or weather disruptions.

That feeling of community extends outside the BMX family to the larger community of Sand Springs, too, she said.

Nelson’s husband, Fred Nelson, became the track operator in October 2018, just seven short months before a devastating flood that could have meant the end of the track.

“We lost everything,” Annette Nelson said, describing the floodwaters that washed away the dirt track and ripped up the pavement sections that covered the turns.

“Water was up past the gate,” she said of the structure that’s easily more than 10 feet high. “We lost our sign-up shack, our concessions shack.”