Sand Springs BMX offers free one-day trial, newcomers program

What parent hasn’t paid for costly sports equipment only to have a child decide to try something else after only a few sessions?

Sand Springs BMX periodically offers a six-week BMX League to let newcomers try out the sport with only a minimal outlay of cash in a sport that ultimately can be fairly expensive.

The program costs $149 and includes a jersey with the rider's name on the back, a number plate for the rider's bike, helmet and bike fitting and rental, gloves, instruction and a full year’s membership in BMX USA.

With the membership, a rider can go to any track in the United States or Canada and pay only the track’s race fees to ride.

Participants learn the ins and outs of the track and how to take care of their bikes, but they also learn self-control, responsibility and respect for property, said Annette Nelson, the treasurer of the board for BMX Sand Springs.

Riders need only have sneakers, long pants and a long-sleeve shirt, she said.

An open house event before the start of the league allows riders to spend a couple of hours on the track trying it out before signing up.