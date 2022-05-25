Sand Springs block parties slated June 10, June 24

The public is invited to two community block parties this month.
The first is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Page Park, 1001 N. Roosevelt Ave.
The second is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Boyd Field, 33rd Street and Magnolia Drive.
The block parties will feature free food and games, snow cones, popcorn, music, inflatables, face-painting, and show-and-tell with police officers and firefighters.
Also on tap will be an update from Parks and Recreation Department staff on the city’s nearly $16 million general-obligation bond proposal, which Sand Springs voters will consider at the polls on June 28.
"We want this to be a great party for the community," said Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards. "All we're asking that folks bring is a friend or family member!"