 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs block parties slated June 10, June 24

  • Updated
  • 0

The public is invited to two community block parties this month.

The first is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at Page Park, 1001 N. Roosevelt Ave.

The second is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Boyd Field, 33rd Street and Magnolia Drive.

The block parties will feature free food and games, snow cones, popcorn, music, inflatables, face-painting, and show-and-tell with police officers and firefighters.

Also on tap will be an update from Parks and Recreation Department staff on the city’s nearly $16 million general-obligation bond proposal, which Sand Springs voters will consider at the polls on June 28.

"We want this to be a great party for the community," said Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards. "All we're asking that folks bring is a friend or family member!"

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert