Sand Springs block parties slated June 10, June 24

The public is invited to two community block parties this month.

The first is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Page Park, 1001 N. Roosevelt Ave.

The second is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Boyd Field, 33rd Street and Magnolia Drive.

The block parties will feature free food and games, snow cones, popcorn, music, inflatables, face-painting, and show-and-tell with police officers and firefighters.

Also on tap will be an update from Parks and Recreation Department staff on the city’s nearly $16 million general-obligation bond proposal, which Sand Springs voters will consider at the polls on June 28.

"We want this to be a great party for the community," said Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards. "All we're asking that folks bring is a friend or family member!"

