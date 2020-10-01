Sand Springs arrests (Wednesday, Sept. 30)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa County for Wednesday, Sept. 30:
Lauren Kariel Danielson, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Sand Springs PD. DUI 1st offense.
Joshua Thomas Meldrum, 32, of Sand Springs. Booked by Tulsa PD. FTA/ATT larceny of auto.
