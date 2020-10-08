Sand Springs arrests (Wednesday, Oct. 7)

Below is a list of arrests from Sand Springs Police for Wednesday, Oct. 7:
Dianna Michelle Earnhardt, 35, of Sapulpa. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Left or center on grade or curve. Drive while suspended-revoked-cancelled license. DUI. Possess marijuana. Possess CDS.
Jesse L. Hill, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Child endangerment (drugs). Posses drugs paraphernalia. Trafficking in CDS.
Kindra Lee Barker, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Possess CDS. Possess marijuana. Child abuse. Possess drug paraphernalia. Possess CDS. Possess marijuana. Child Abuse. Possess drug paraphernalia.
Kristopher Blake Hughes, 23, of Sand Springs. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of marijuana.
Thea Raylynn Hill, 21, of Tulsa. Possession of marijuana.
