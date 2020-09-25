Sand Springs arrests (Thursday, Sept. 24)

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Thursday, Sept. 24:
Andrew Shae Molby, 27, of Sand Springs. Booked by OHP. Misdemeanor, operate motor vehicle without required driver’s license. Felony, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Owasso Reporter sports editor. Phone: 918-272-1155
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today