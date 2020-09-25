 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs arrests (Thursday, Sept. 24)

Sand Springs arrests (Thursday, Sept. 24)

Sand Springs Police Car

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Thursday, Sept. 24:

Andrew Shae Molby, 27, of Sand Springs. Booked by OHP. Misdemeanor, operate motor vehicle without required driver’s license. Felony, possession of a stolen vehicle.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Arrests and Incidents
News

Police Arrests and Incidents

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a cha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News