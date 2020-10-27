Sand Springs arrests (Monday, Oct. 26)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests through Tulsa County for Monday, Oct. 26:
Brian Thomas Winkle, 35. Transient. Petit larceny.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today