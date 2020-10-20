 Skip to main content
Sand Springs arrests (Monday, Oct. 19)

Sand Springs Police Car

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa County for Monday, Oct. 19:

Kendall Brittany Shotwell, 36, of Sand Springs. Possess stolen vehicle.

Justin D. Jordan, 36, of Tulsa. F/T stop-yield at stop. Possess stolen vehicle. Warrant served (2).

Victoria Hendershott, 21, of Sand Springs. Booked by Sapulpa PD. FTA/poss/del CD with intent to distribute.

