Sand Springs arrests (Monday, Oct. 19)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa County for Monday, Oct. 19:
Kendall Brittany Shotwell, 36, of Sand Springs. Possess stolen vehicle.
Justin D. Jordan, 36, of Tulsa. F/T stop-yield at stop. Possess stolen vehicle. Warrant served (2).
Victoria Hendershott, 21, of Sand Springs. Booked by Sapulpa PD. FTA/poss/del CD with intent to distribute.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Owasso Reporter sports editor. Phone: 918-272-1155
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today