Sand Springs arrests (9/26-9/27)

Sand Springs Police Car

Below is a list of arrests for Sand Springs for Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Nickie Nianna Neese, 41 of Tulsa. Arrested for warrants (2).

Justin Don Phelps, 36, of Nowata. Arrested for public intoxication and possession of controlled dangerous substances (2).

Jeffrey Scott Barbour, 49, of Sand Springs. Arrested for warrants, petit larceny, trespassing.

Talmadge Shirlene Staggs, 39, of Sand Springs. Arrested for warrant.

Albert D. Chandler, 51, of Sand Springs. Arrested for petit larceny.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Caleb Merriman, 21, of Sand Springs. Booked by OHP. Federal, DUI 1st offense. Federal, speeding 15 mph or more. Federal, change lanes unsafely. Federal, hold/Muskogee (Creek) Nation.

Ashley June Fullhart, 31, of Sand Springs. Misdemeanor, loiter in, injure or molest motor vehicle. Misdemeanor, obstruct/interfere with police officer.

Adam Leon Barrows, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Felony, hold/Pawnee County.

Mikeal Edwin Nelson, 42, of Enid. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Felony, uttering forged instrument. Felony, false impersonation. Misdemeanor, insurance/security verification. Misdemeanor, poss MJ 1st offense.

