 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs arrests (10/9-10/11)

Sand Springs arrests (10/9-10/11)

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs Police Car

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa county from Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11:

Friday, Oct. 9

David Dudley Brown, 60, of Tulsa. Possession of CDs. Warrant served.

Daniel Paul Russey, 29, of Lawton. Possession of paraphernalia.

Mataya Katheryn Pawloski, 22, of Mannford. Petit larceny (shoplifting).

Saturday, Oct. 10

Randy Glen Grutze, 30, of Tulsa. Possess of stolen vehicle. Eluding a police officer. Larceny of an automobile. Improper right turn. F/T stop at proper location for stop. Obstructing an officer.

Christopher Lee Masterson, 36, of Tulsa. Municipal warrant.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Susan Watson, 39, of Mustang. DUI 1st offense. Drive under suspension.

Jacyln Kaye Kelley, 34. Larceny of auto AFCF. Eluding (endangering others). Reckless driving.

Juvenile, 15, Burglary in the second degree.

Juvenile, 14, Burglary in the second degree.

Juvenile, 13, Burglary in the second degree.

Leslie P. Butler, 65, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News