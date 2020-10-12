Sand Springs arrests (10/9-10/11)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa county from Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11:
Friday, Oct. 9
David Dudley Brown, 60, of Tulsa. Possession of CDs. Warrant served.
Daniel Paul Russey, 29, of Lawton. Possession of paraphernalia.
Mataya Katheryn Pawloski, 22, of Mannford. Petit larceny (shoplifting).
Saturday, Oct. 10
Randy Glen Grutze, 30, of Tulsa. Possess of stolen vehicle. Eluding a police officer. Larceny of an automobile. Improper right turn. F/T stop at proper location for stop. Obstructing an officer.
Christopher Lee Masterson, 36, of Tulsa. Municipal warrant.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Susan Watson, 39, of Mustang. DUI 1st offense. Drive under suspension.
Jacyln Kaye Kelley, 34. Larceny of auto AFCF. Eluding (endangering others). Reckless driving.
Juvenile, 15, Burglary in the second degree.
Juvenile, 14, Burglary in the second degree.
Juvenile, 13, Burglary in the second degree.
Leslie P. Butler, 65, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery.
