Sand Springs arrests (10/23-10/25)

Sand Springs Police Car

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa County from Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25:

Friday, Oct. 23

Jeff Rodney Graves, 44, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication.

Jimma Raeleigh McCrory, 46, of Bixby. Warrant served.

Tess Riser, 22. Petit larceny (shoplifting). Trespassing.

Jonathan Marquis Paul Bolen, 38, of Bartlesville. Trespassing. Petit larceny (shoplifting).

Juvenile, 13, of Sand Springs. Violation of curfew.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Ronald Dewayne Miller, 25, of Sand Springs. Obstruction of a police officer.

Keri Addam Williams, 36, of Sand Springs. Local warrant.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Michael Robert Leland Phillips, 25, of Sand Springs. FTA/drive under revocation/DUR.

Angela Kay Flick, 34, of Sand Springs. Petit larceny (shoplifting).

Daniel Wayne Clark, 41, of Sand Springs. Automobile theft. Accessory to felony.

Breaking News