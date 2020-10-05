Sand Springs arrests (10/2-10/4)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4:
Friday, Oct. 2
Louis Allan Rinowksi, 34, of Sand Springs. Drive with a suspended-revoked-cancelled license, improper right turn.
Vikki L. Dee, 51, of Sand Springs. Obstructing an officer, possess drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana.
Jana Charlene Fritts, 43, of Sand Springs. Municipal warrant.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Victoria Anne Harden, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Sand Springs PD. DUI
Felicia D. Potter, 30, of Sand Springs. Municipal warrant.
Marsha LaShawn Jemison, 31, of Sand Springs. Assault with a dangerous weapon.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Melinda Sue Lucas, 42, of Sand Springs. Child abuse.
