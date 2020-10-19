 Skip to main content
Sand Springs arrests (10/16-10/18)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa and Osage counties from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18:

Friday, Oct. 16

Glenn Wayne Coyle, 22, of Sand Springs. Local warrant (2).

Saturday, Oct. 17

Juvenile, 15, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 13, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 13, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 14, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 13, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 15, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Mayra Jennifer Coronado, 32, of Tulsa. Petit larceny (shoplifting) (2).

Shane Edward Duke of Sand Springs. Booked by Osage County PD. DUI. Failure to keep right.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Jared Keith Whitley Simpson, 24, of Tulsa. Reckless driving. Drive while suspended-revoked-cancelled (2). Resisting arrest or police officer. DUI. Threaten serious injury or death.

Micah Jared Edens, 26, of Sand Springs. Municipal warrant. Possession of CDS.

Mark Edwards Phillips, 61, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication.

