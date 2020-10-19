Sand Springs arrests (10/16-10/18)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests from Tulsa and Osage counties from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18:

Friday, Oct. 16

Glenn Wayne Coyle, 22, of Sand Springs. Local warrant (2).

Saturday, Oct. 17

Juvenile, 15, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 13, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 13, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 14, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 13, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Juvenile, 15, of Sand Springs. Name and address suppressed. Violation of curfew.

Mayra Jennifer Coronado, 32, of Tulsa. Petit larceny (shoplifting) (2).