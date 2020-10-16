Sand Springs arrests (10/14-10/15)

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests through Tulsa county from Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15:
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Ashley A. Mishenhimer, 36, of Tulsa. Petit larceny (shoplifting).
Thursday, Oct. 15
Joshua Caleb Moles, 30, of Sand Springs. Booked by Tulsa PD. Malicious injury to property (less $2,500).
Herman Jeremy Barnett, 35, of Tulsa. Grand larceny. Possess firearm AFCF.
Walker Charles Blackwell, 28, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child. Hold/Muskogee (Creek) Nation. Tribal court.
