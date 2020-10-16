 Skip to main content
Sand Springs arrests (10/14-10/15)

Sand Springs Police Car

Below is a list of Sand Springs arrests through Tulsa county from Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15:

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Ashley A. Mishenhimer, 36, of Tulsa. Petit larceny (shoplifting).

Thursday, Oct. 15

Joshua Caleb Moles, 30, of Sand Springs. Booked by Tulsa PD. Malicious injury to property (less $2,500).

Herman Jeremy Barnett, 35, of Tulsa. Grand larceny. Possess firearm AFCF.

Walker Charles Blackwell, 28, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child. Hold/Muskogee (Creek) Nation. Tribal court.

