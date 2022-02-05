 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs area students named to college honor rolls
The following students have been named to honor rolls at the listed colleges and universities for the fall 2021 semester. All are from Sand Springs unless otherwise noted.

Cameron University

Dean’s Honor Roll: Colt Savage.

Knox College

Dean’s List: Brooklyn Plogger.

Missouri State University

Dean’s List: Jacie Taber

Oklahoma State University

President’s Honor Roll: Natalie Anderson, Melissa Austin, Lindsey Bandl, McKenzie Beesley, Caleb Bundy, Samantha Cole, Jessica Collins, Reagan Conrad, Elliott Ensminger, Kennedy Goggin, Chloe Graves, Jarred Hayes, Sydney Hunt, Jillian Landers, Madison Neighbors, Jordyn Pshigoda, Emily Schlehuber, Lindsey Smith, Jenna Walker, Madison Ward and Leigh Welch.

Dean’s Honor Roll: Madison Burris, Shelby Cornish, Kathleen Davis, Matilyn Dorsey, Aliyah England, Kristyn Fields, Cheyenne Hampton, Mary Higgins, Christopher McKinney, Aaron McKnight, Melissa Perkins, Lindsay Poe, Kandis Rice, Kierstynn Roberts, Michael Somdecerff, Matthew Speed, Kaleb Tadpole, Trey Warkentin and Shelbie Winzenburg.

Rogers State University

President’s Honor Roll: Mikayla Babcock, Emily Carson and Alison Day.

Dean’s Honor Roll: Tori McAllister, Lynsey Naugle, Brittney Price and Kimberly Watkins.

University of Oklahoma

President’s Honor Roll: Lydia Bodi, Kyler Clark, Quentin Cox, Kari Rockwood and Blake Winchester.

Dean’s Honor Roll: Maya Bausley, Allison Eagles, Taryn Fugate, Thomas Hall, William Janes (Mannford), Dustin Leonard (Mannford), Ethan Lonon, Elizabeth Moore, Sara Nance, Sadie Plowman, Ivina Tan, Chloe Tolbert, Elizabeth Watts and Jenna Wong.

