Sand Springs area students named to college honor rolls

The following students have been named to honor rolls at the listed colleges and universities for the fall 2021 semester. All are from Sand Springs unless otherwise noted.
Cameron University
Dean’s Honor Roll: Colt Savage.
Knox College
Dean’s List: Brooklyn Plogger.
Missouri State University
Dean’s List: Jacie Taber
Oklahoma State University
President’s Honor Roll: Natalie Anderson, Melissa Austin, Lindsey Bandl, McKenzie Beesley, Caleb Bundy, Samantha Cole, Jessica Collins, Reagan Conrad, Elliott Ensminger, Kennedy Goggin, Chloe Graves, Jarred Hayes, Sydney Hunt, Jillian Landers, Madison Neighbors, Jordyn Pshigoda, Emily Schlehuber, Lindsey Smith, Jenna Walker, Madison Ward and Leigh Welch.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Madison Burris, Shelby Cornish, Kathleen Davis, Matilyn Dorsey, Aliyah England, Kristyn Fields, Cheyenne Hampton, Mary Higgins, Christopher McKinney, Aaron McKnight, Melissa Perkins, Lindsay Poe, Kandis Rice, Kierstynn Roberts, Michael Somdecerff, Matthew Speed, Kaleb Tadpole, Trey Warkentin and Shelbie Winzenburg.
Rogers State University
President’s Honor Roll: Mikayla Babcock, Emily Carson and Alison Day.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Tori McAllister, Lynsey Naugle, Brittney Price and Kimberly Watkins.
University of Oklahoma
President’s Honor Roll: Lydia Bodi, Kyler Clark, Quentin Cox, Kari Rockwood and Blake Winchester.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Maya Bausley, Allison Eagles, Taryn Fugate, Thomas Hall, William Janes (Mannford), Dustin Leonard (Mannford), Ethan Lonon, Elizabeth Moore, Sara Nance, Sadie Plowman, Ivina Tan, Chloe Tolbert, Elizabeth Watts and Jenna Wong.