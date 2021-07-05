Sand Springs-area students graduate from colleges, make honor rolls

A number of colleges and universities have reported area students as having graduated from or being named to the honor rolls at their respective schools.
The following students are all from Sand Springs unless otherwise listed.
Baylor University graduate and Dean’s Honor Roll
Alina Vasilisa Gavrilov, Cum Laude
Drake University President’s List
Kristen Bolte
Harding University graduate and College of Pharmacy Dean’s List
Zachariah Lester
Missouri State University Dean’s List
Jacie Taber
Northeastern State University President’s Honor Roll
Darin Arnold, Cameron Clemons, Savannah Dewitt, Nathan Hall, Leah Hancock, Brandy Jarvis, Alexander Roe, Kristin Shipley, Jennifer Siegel, Cariel Turner, Kaylee Weaver and Kendall Wise.
Northeastern State University Dean’s Honor Roll
Danielle Acton, Rebeka Aldridge, Leslie Meyer and Rebecca Rutledge.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University Vice President’s Honor Roll
Katherine Perry, Cleveland, and Hayley Stiger, Mannford.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University President’s Honorable Mention Honor Roll
Margaret Rosales
Oklahoma State University graduates
Anna Andrews, Cum Laude; Jasmine Brown, Jenks; Chase Burris, Katherine Campfield, Joshua Hanna, Kayce Ingram, Makenzie Massey, Sydney Pennington, Samantha Ramirez, Tulsa; Amari Reagor, Savannah Snyder, Joshua Taber, Summa Cum Laude; Shelby Tillman and Thomas Wallace.
Oklahoma State University President’s Honor Roll
Natalie Anderson, Jae Anthony-Wilson, Lindsey Bandl, Caleb Bundy, Jessica Collins, Sabina Correa, Aliyah England, Brooklyn Evans, Jared Hayes, Jillian Landers, Emily Schlehuber, Christopher Spellings, Joshua Taber, Ryley Turner, Hannah Walblay and Madison Ward.
Oklahoma State University Dean’s Honor Roll
Reagan Anderson, Cheyenne Bartling, Matthew Baysinger, Olivia Bunch, Cloe Campfield, Katherine Campfield, Elliott Ensminger, Brookelyn Flores, Kyler Gaylor, Kennedy Goggin, Chloe Graves, Stella Harrison, Harlee Hewitt, Mary Higgins, Kayce Ingram, Samantha Inselman, Christopher McKinney, Cooper Mock, Madison Neighbors, Sydney Pennington, Piper Quinnelly, Sonora Reagh, Kandis Rice, Kierstynn Roberts, Jaxon Skaggs, Lindsey Smith, Haley Stuckey, Kaleb Tadpole, Nathan Tavaglione, Nicole Taylor, Seth Villines and Gillian Wicker.
Rogers State University graduates
Elizabeth Garzanelli, Harley Martin and Kaleb Whitcraft; Shelby Bartlett, Tiffany Caudle, Elizabeth Garner, all of Mannford.
Rogers State University President’s Honor Roll
Tori McAllister, Lynsey Naugle and Kimberly Watkins.
Rogers State University Dean’s Honor Roll
Shelby Bartlett, Mannford; Jacob Cooper-Garbey, Harley Martin and Kimberli Presnell.
Southern New Hampshire University President’s List
Rebecca Dowler
University of Central Oklahoma graduates
Christopher Belty, Keely Brock, Mackenzie Thompson, Summa Cum Laude; and Abby Walters.
University of Mississippi graduate
Ellen Beatrice Edmonds
University of Oklahoma President’s Honor Roll
Joseph Bouchard, Beau Bratcher, Kyler Clark, Taryn Fugate, Rilee Hanan and Blake Winchester.
University of Oklahoma Honor Roll
Ruby Aguilar-Henriquez, Rachel Austin, Carley Boyd, Brenden Broermann, Grace Brown, Allison Eagles, Thomas Hall, Rachel Hines, Chandler Lindsey, Ethan Lonon, Kailyn Merchant, Elizabeth Moore, Adam Talley, Chloe Tolbert, Elizabeth Watts and Jenna Wong.