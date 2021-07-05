 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs-area students graduate from colleges, make honor rolls
0 Comments

Sand Springs-area students graduate from colleges, make honor rolls

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A number of colleges and universities have reported area students as having graduated from or being named to the honor rolls at their respective schools.

The following students are all from Sand Springs unless otherwise listed.

Baylor University graduate and Dean’s Honor Roll

Alina Vasilisa Gavrilov, Cum Laude

Drake University President’s List

Kristen Bolte

Harding University graduate and College of Pharmacy Dean’s List

Zachariah Lester

Missouri State University Dean’s List

Jacie Taber

Northeastern State University President’s Honor Roll

Darin Arnold, Cameron Clemons, Savannah Dewitt, Nathan Hall, Leah Hancock, Brandy Jarvis, Alexander Roe, Kristin Shipley, Jennifer Siegel, Cariel Turner, Kaylee Weaver and Kendall Wise.

Northeastern State University Dean’s Honor Roll

Danielle Acton, Rebeka Aldridge, Leslie Meyer and Rebecca Rutledge.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University Vice President’s Honor Roll

Katherine Perry, Cleveland, and Hayley Stiger, Mannford.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University President’s Honorable Mention Honor Roll

Margaret Rosales

Oklahoma State University graduates

Anna Andrews, Cum Laude; Jasmine Brown, Jenks; Chase Burris, Katherine Campfield, Joshua Hanna, Kayce Ingram, Makenzie Massey, Sydney Pennington, Samantha Ramirez, Tulsa; Amari Reagor, Savannah Snyder, Joshua Taber, Summa Cum Laude; Shelby Tillman and Thomas Wallace.

Oklahoma State University President’s Honor Roll

Natalie Anderson, Jae Anthony-Wilson, Lindsey Bandl, Caleb Bundy, Jessica Collins, Sabina Correa, Aliyah England, Brooklyn Evans, Jared Hayes, Jillian Landers, Emily Schlehuber, Christopher Spellings, Joshua Taber, Ryley Turner, Hannah Walblay and Madison Ward.

Oklahoma State University Dean’s Honor Roll

Reagan Anderson, Cheyenne Bartling, Matthew Baysinger, Olivia Bunch, Cloe Campfield, Katherine Campfield, Elliott Ensminger, Brookelyn Flores, Kyler Gaylor, Kennedy Goggin, Chloe Graves, Stella Harrison, Harlee Hewitt, Mary Higgins, Kayce Ingram, Samantha Inselman, Christopher McKinney, Cooper Mock, Madison Neighbors, Sydney Pennington, Piper Quinnelly, Sonora Reagh, Kandis Rice, Kierstynn Roberts, Jaxon Skaggs, Lindsey Smith, Haley Stuckey, Kaleb Tadpole, Nathan Tavaglione, Nicole Taylor, Seth Villines and Gillian Wicker.

Rogers State University graduates

Elizabeth Garzanelli, Harley Martin and Kaleb Whitcraft; Shelby Bartlett, Tiffany Caudle, Elizabeth Garner, all of Mannford.

Rogers State University President’s Honor Roll

Tori McAllister, Lynsey Naugle and Kimberly Watkins.

Rogers State University Dean’s Honor Roll

Shelby Bartlett, Mannford; Jacob Cooper-Garbey, Harley Martin and Kimberli Presnell.

Southern New Hampshire University President’s List

Rebecca Dowler

University of Central Oklahoma graduates

Christopher Belty, Keely Brock, Mackenzie Thompson, Summa Cum Laude; and Abby Walters.

University of Mississippi graduate

Ellen Beatrice Edmonds

University of Oklahoma President’s Honor Roll

Joseph Bouchard, Beau Bratcher, Kyler Clark, Taryn Fugate, Rilee Hanan and Blake Winchester.

University of Oklahoma Honor Roll

Ruby Aguilar-Henriquez, Rachel Austin, Carley Boyd, Brenden Broermann, Grace Brown, Allison Eagles, Thomas Hall, Rachel Hines, Chandler Lindsey, Ethan Lonon, Kailyn Merchant, Elizabeth Moore, Adam Talley, Chloe Tolbert, Elizabeth Watts and Jenna Wong.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News