Sand Springs-area senators mostly mum on voucher bill

State senators representing Sand Springs-area constituents are mostly mum on a school voucher bill that has advanced to the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 1647 by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would allow students to take “their share” of state-allotted tax dollars from public schools to private schools.

An amended version of the measure, also known as the “Oklahoma Empowerment Act,” passed the Senate Appropriations Committee 12-8 last week after having previously passed the Senate Education Committee 8-7.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

State Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, who represents almost all Sand Springs residents, did not return phone calls or emails from the Sand Springs Leader seeking comment about SB 1647.

But state Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, who represents a small swath of Osage County that includes voters on the northern edge of Sand Springs, did speak with the Leader.

He would not say how he intends to vote on the measure, and he implied that his mind isn’t made up yet.

“It’s not in its final form,” he said Friday. “I want to see it in its final form.”

Still, Coleman wasn’t particularly effusive about the bill, either.

“My district is a mostly rural district, so I don’t see much benefit for my district,” he said. “We only have two private schools in Ponca City, where I live, and I know some of the districts have no private schools.

“So when you talk about school choice, I’m not sure how much choice there is.”

Coleman said it’s possible that the measure could be amended further to apply only to counties with larger populations.

Because the funding would come off the top of the total pool of education funding the state allocates, all public schools ultimately would receive less per-pupil funding.

Critics say SB 1647 would be especially hard on rural districts, which have fewer resources with which to compensate for the loss of state funding.

Treat said last week that he would not move the measure forward if lawmakers could not find money to offset the cost to public education.

The measure previously would have allowed the tax money to be used to pay for education costs in a home-school setting, as well, but that section was removed.

Coleman said home-school proponents were against the measure because they don’t want to follow state guidelines, however sparse they may be.

“That’s kind of the reason they want to home-school in the first place,” he said.

Additionally, a financial cap was added to the bill so that, for instance, a family of four earning more than $154,000 would not be eligible.

But critics say public money is intended to be spent for public purposes and that tax dollars should not be allocated to private schools.

Unlike private schools, which can deny students admission for reasons including grades or behavior, previous mental health crises, LGBTQ identification or the need for special education modifications or English as a second language accommodations, public schools must take all students.

SB 1647 would require annual audits of only 10% of the voucher funds, Treat said, compared to 100% of money going into public schools.

Treat told members of the Appropriations Committee last week that a lot of students would benefit immensely from the measure but then said it would not affect “a tremendous percentage of the student body. The vast majority of our kids remain in public school.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the measure’s advancement on Twitter.

“Momentum for school choice is building!” he tweeted. “Thank you to those who voted to put parents in charge of their child’s education, not government-controlled systems.”

Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Sunday in a text message that she is a public school advocate “because I have the opportunity to see the brilliance that happens for ALL children in our classrooms daily.”

“I do not think any voucher system is in the best interest of our students,” she said.

Durkee added that she hopes Oklahomans will take action on the issue.

“I do believe our legislators are interested in what their constituents think and would encourage people to contact them on this issue and any others to let them know their thoughts,” she said.

