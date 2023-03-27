Legislators will be trying to find the right mix of new spending and tax reductions in the coming weeks, area lawmakers said at a Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce forum Friday morning.

“I think the key word is balance,” said state Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, whose district now includes southeast parts of Sand Springs. “We have some cash reserves right now, but the first year I was (in the Legislature), we had about that much of a deficit. I don’t want to go back to that, where we have to look at raising taxes and having a huge budget shortfall.

“You have to look at things right in front of you — the short term — but you also have to look to the long term. … Do we want to give some of that money back to the taxpayers? Yes. Do we have a long list of needs we need to fund right now? Yes. That is the beauty of the process — finding that balance,” Lawson said.

From a $1.5 billion deficit six years ago, the state has built reserves of about $4 billion. There is a strong push in the Republican-controlled Capitol to cut taxes in some way, but there also are a lot of ideas about how to spend some of that reserve, from education to infrastructure to better pay for state employees.

“It’s not an either/or situation,” said House Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, whose district now includes the southern and western edges of Sand Springs. “I view it as a yes/and. Yes, we need to help taxpayers with inflation relief, … but we also need to invest in things like education.

“We need to have an eye to the future, because “at some point this (economic expansion) is going to break, and we need to be prepared.”

Hilbert said appropriations to common education have increased by about a third during his seven years in the House, and he noted several proposals now on the table that could add several hundred million dollars more.

He also listed new mental health facilities scheduled for Oklahoma City and Tulsa and a long-term plan to raise public employee salaries as examples of investment.

“I don’t see it as we’re cutting taxes so we can’t help on these things,” Hilbert said. “We’ve just got to make sure we’re not going too far in one area or another.”

Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook, and Sen. Todd Gollihare, R-Bristow, are first-year lawmakers who said they’re still learning their way around.

“When I look at this process, I’m always intrigued by the requests from both” the House and the Senate, Gollihare said. “There’s going to be a lot of compromise. There has to be.

“It will be interesting to see that process work, particularly at the end of the session when we ought to all come together, when we do have to figure out what to do, when we do have to figure out how to spend that money (and) we have to figure out what’s best for Oklahoma.”

Staires, who represents Sand Springs proper, said he has been impressed by the passion of many House members.

“I have learned in just six weeks at the Capitol that there are there are passionate legislators … who want to do good,” he said.

“I think for a long time I might have been like some others, sitting at my house going, ‘Oh, they’re a bunch of crooks!’ (and) just having that negative mindset about what’s going on at the Capitol. But I’m learning that there are good people at the Capitol that are wanting to do good things.”

Staires said he’s come to understand that different parts of the state have different priorities and that accommodating them all is difficult.

“It can be easy to interpret a positive thing for one priority as very negative on another priority,” he said.

Staires succeeded Sand Springs native Jadine Nollan, who represented House District 66 for the maximum six terms, and he said he “needs help” getting to know the community’s interests and concerns.

He gave out his cellphone number, as did the other three lawmakers present, and said communications are essential for him to serve Sand Springs as he would like.

The Legislature completed what amounts to the first half of the 2023 session on Thursday. On Monday, the House began consideration of Senate bills, and the Senate began consideration of House bills.

By law, the session must adjourn no later than the last Friday in May, which is May 26 this year.