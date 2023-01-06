Sand Springs-area fire kills woman, 58, injures two

SAND SPRINGS — A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a mobile-home fire southwest of Sand Springs late Thursday, authorities said Friday.

Renee Whitaker Ehman, 58, died in the fire at her home at 15900 W. 61st St., family members confirmed.

The location is not in Sand Springs’ city limits but is within its fenceline.

Ehman’s son and his girlfriend were taken by ambulance to a hospital, authorities said.

Several large explosions that could be heard across the area were rupturing oxygen cylinders, which were kept in the home and used by Ehman, Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said Friday.

“That’s likely what everyone heard,” he said, adding that one particularly thunderous explosion after firefighters were at the scene left his ears ringing for quite some time.

Sand Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Wade said Ehman’s son and his girlfriend were sleeping in the home when the fire broke out. The girlfriend awakened first and then woke Ehman’s son, he said.

The pair said they tried to get to Ehman’s bedroom through the house, but the smoke and heat drove them back, according to Wade.

The couple then fled out the front door and went around the mobile home to see if they could rescue Ehman through a window, Wade said, but the flames prevented them from getting close.

The couple then ran to a neighboring home and called 911, he said.

Wade said fire crews were summoned at 10:48 p.m. but that by the time they reached the scene about 5 miles away, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Sapulpa and Keystone fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze, he said.

Nobles said he was aided in investigating the fire early Friday by two Sapulpa fire investigators and two additional investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Federal authorities were involved because Ehman was a member of the Cherokee Nation.

“It was a difficult investigation, so it was nice to have that many investigators on hand,” he said.

Nobles said finding the cause of such a destructive fire is very difficult.

“A lot of times, much of the evidence is destroyed, too, and it can be difficult to find the ignition source,” he said.

He added that it is often easier to find the area of the fire’s origin, which, in this case, was Ehman’s bedroom.

C.L. Reed, who owns the property and rented the trailer to Ehman, watched a few remaining wisps of smoke rise from the rubble Friday afternoon.

He said Ehman was a good tenant who had rented from him for more than five years.

“I don’t know why she didn’t get up and get out,” he said, “but when they did go open that door, the flames were so hot and the smoke was so bad that they couldn’t go in and get her.”

Reed said Ehman’s ex-husband lived in an adjacent mobile home and had spoken with Ehman about 9 p.m. and said she was fine then.

Reed, meanwhile, is grieving Ehman’s death and wondering how badly the fire will hurt him financially because of the loss of rental income and cost of cleaning up the debris. He said he won’t put another trailer on the site but will rent the space again eventually.

“But Renee’s still gone,” he said.

Ehman’s cousin, Teresa Smith of Sand Springs, said Ehman's son, Josh, is still in the hospital on a ventilator and is fighting for his life.

The couple have a newborn baby who has not yet been released from the hospital because of breathing issues, Smith said.

She said she had talked to Ehman just this week about the joys of having grandchildren.

“She was so excited about finally being a grandma,” Smith said.

