Sand Springs area faces unique wildfire risk, officials say

For 75 years, Smokey Bear has been telling Americans that only we can prevent forest fires — or, for the past 21 years, “wildfires.”
But as enduring as the mascot — and the message — have been, many people still associate fire safety with camping.
In reality, a growing number of people, including many in Sand Springs, are living where wildfires are a real risk, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
In 2018, more than 58,000 fires burned nearly 9 million acres across the U.S., the NFPA says. More than 25,000 structures, including 18,137 residences and 229 commercial structures, were destroyed.
And although wildfires in places such as California and, recently, Colorado tend to make big headlines, the threat is absolutely a local one, too.
In 2020, the Sand Springs Fire Department responded to 155 fire calls, a third of which were grass or brush fires.
City Fire Marshal Mike Nobles explained that Sand Springs is part of what is referred to as a wildland-urban interface, a transitional area between wilderness and land developed by human activity, where a created environment meets or intermingles with a natural environment.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, human settlements in the wildland-urban interface are at a greater risk of catastrophic wildfire.
“It definitely poses a unique situation for us,” Nobles said. “There are things that are unique to wildland firefighting as opposed to structural firefighting.
“We can simulate structure fires in a fairly controlled environment,” he said, but “aside from prescribed burns, simulating wildland fires” is difficult.
Although wildfires can occur anytime, OSU Extension fire ecology specialist John Weir said Oklahoma very definitely has a “fire season.”
“We typically see more wildfires occur from November to the first of April, due to our plants going dormant,” he said. “There’s nothing green or actively growing, so it’s very flammable.
“The driest period is December through February,” said Weir, who is a volunteer firefighter in Orlando, Oklahoma.
“Everyone says summers are hot and dry, but we get our most rainfall May through July.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a little more than half of Tulsa County, a sliver of Creek County and nearly all of Osage County are currently experiencing severe drought.
Thirty-two counties in Oklahoma, including Creek County, are under countywide burn bans at present.
But nearly the entire western half of the state is experiencing extreme drought, and the western half of the Panhandle is suffering under exceptional drought conditions, the most dangerous category.
Couple all that dry weather with the state’s notorious wind that comes sweeping down the plain, and you have the makings of a potential disaster.
“Wildfires tend to be driven by big windy days,” Weir said. “Wind dries things out, but it also adds oxygen. That’s why you get big fires.”
Weir said the western part of the state has been drier this year, with some areas having gone more than 100 days since they’ve received even a quarter-inch of rainfall.
“But the eastern part of the state is catching up,” he said. “We’re getting drier all the time. And here lately, we’ve had quite a few high-wind-event days.”
Weir said the biggest risks to communities are always along those edges where native areas such as forests and grasslands exist.
“And then once you get that fire into a community, you have a different set of fuels,” such as houses and other structures, he said.
Weir said homeowners play a crucial role in keeping their homes from becoming fuel for fires, with the first five feet around the house being the most important.
“What’s right there next to your house that’s flammable? What type of vegetation or landscaping do you have around your house?” he said, noting, for example, that evergreen trees burn hotter than deciduous ones.
“Does that canopy come over your house?”
Weir said homeowners should never stack firewood up next to the house and should keep decks free of debris.
Farther from the house, “keep things mowed down short,” he said. “Keep trees pruned up, and don’t plant big clusters of trees.”
And during times of high wildfire danger, keep garage doors closed so that embers don’t blow in, he said.
Nobles said residents can never have enough education about fire prevention, but that doesn’t mean the information is always well-received.
“It opens my eyes every time I go talk to groups about wildland-urban interface stuff,” he said, recalling a recent presentation.
“We got along great, but what I had to tell them, they didn’t want to hear: Some of the beautification we do is anti-firewise.”
Nobles said firefighters need homeowners’ help.
“That’s one of those things we really want people to take to heart,” he said. “Unfortunately, sometimes there’s only so much we can do.
“If we have homes that are cleared off … where we can make a stand around that home, we love that.”
He said firefighters often hear homeowners complain that fire crews drove past their burning home only to save another one farther away.
“Sometimes we unfortunately have to make those decisions,” Nobles said. “My best guess would be they weren’t defensible.
“If homeowners have a defensible space, it gives us a fighting chance.”