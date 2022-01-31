Sand Springs area faces unique wildfire risk, officials say

But nearly the entire western half of the state is experiencing extreme drought, and the western half of the Panhandle is suffering under exceptional drought conditions, the most dangerous category.

Couple all that dry weather with the state’s notorious wind that comes sweeping down the plain, and you have the makings of a potential disaster.

“Wildfires tend to be driven by big windy days,” Weir said. “Wind dries things out, but it also adds oxygen. That’s why you get big fires.”

Weir said the western part of the state has been drier this year, with some areas having gone more than 100 days since they’ve received even a quarter-inch of rainfall.

“But the eastern part of the state is catching up,” he said. “We’re getting drier all the time. And here lately, we’ve had quite a few high-wind-event days.”

Weir said the biggest risks to communities are always along those edges where native areas such as forests and grasslands exist.

“And then once you get that fire into a community, you have a different set of fuels,” such as houses and other structures, he said.