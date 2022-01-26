Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce plans banquet, awards ceremony Feb. 10

The Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a celebration on Feb. 10 to mark its first 75 years.

The annual banquet and awards ceremony will be a plated meal at the Tulsa Country Club to allow plenty of time for visiting, said Amanda Wion, the chamber’s president.

“People haven’t really been able to gather for the past couple of years, so maybe this can be a great time of networking and catching up that’s special for the 75th anniversary,” she said, noting that the banquet wasn’t even held last year because of the pandemic.

Wion said the theme is Sand Springs colors.

“We’re really trying to show the Sand Springs spirit, with black and gold and glitz and glam,” she said. “This is a time to maybe dress up if you haven’t had a chance in a while.”

The menu includes a bone-in chicken chop with a Caesar salad and fresh vegetables, plus a choice of a chocolate-raspberry or a lemon dessert option.

About half of the table sponsorships are gone, and the remainder are going fast, Wion said, noting that sponsors will be recognized on their tables.