Sand Springs annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs volunteers

Sandites lacking plans for Thanksgiving or those who have a desire to serve others on the holiday are encouraged to volunteer to deliver meals to area residents as part of the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

An annual Sand Springs Thanksgiving tradition, the project needs scores of volunteers to pick up and deliver more than 1,000 warm holiday meals.

Sand Springs United Methodist Church volunteers its Family Life Center, called The Well, to serve as the headquarters of the community project, which is in its 29th year.

Anyone who wants to join in the massive delivery effort can simply show up Thanksgiving morning between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at The Well, 101 W. 38th St.

Volunteers will be given maps for three to four delivery sites all in the same general area, and delivery should take one to two hours.

For many area families, helping out with the delivery is a part of their own Thanksgiving tradition. And the work is done with plenty of time to get home and enjoy their own meal.

The “controlled chaos” begins the day before Thanksgiving, including the preparation and baking of 80 to 90 turkeys.

Also, anyone who wants to donate baked pies — not frozen — for the effort can take pies to The Well beginning at noon on Wednesday the 23rd. Because of space limitations, pies that do not need to be refrigerated are requested.

The deadline to sign up to receive a meal is noon Monday. The only eligibility requirement is ZIP code; recipients must live in the 74063, 74127 or 74107 ZIP codes.

Anyone needing more information about either volunteering for the dinner or about signing up to receive a meal can call church secretary Tracey Ginn at 918-245-5955.

Restaurants serving dinner

For those who want to go out to eat locally for Thanksgiving, Old Town Café, 207 N. Lincoln Ave., will again offer its free Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Everyone who shows up can enjoy turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and, of course, pie for dessert.

The Crescent Café at 3417 S. 113th West Ave. won’t be open Thursday, but for those who want to do their holiday eating a day early, the restaurant is offering free turkey and dressing meals on Wednesday .