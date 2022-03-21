Sand Springs Animal Welfare offering free pet vaccines Saturday

Humans aren’t the only animals beleaguered by viruses. Our furry companions have their own bugs to deal with.

Among the most common viruses that affect pets are canine parvovirus and canine and feline distemper, which are highly contagious viruses that can easily be fatal, especially among very young or very old animals or pets with chronic conditions.

It’s for that reason that Sand Springs Animal Welfare has scheduled a free vaccine clinic beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply Co. in the Springs Village Shopping Center northeast of 41st Street and Oklahoma 97.

Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said about 300 doses of the DA2PPV vaccine for dogs and the FVRCP vaccine for cats will be available until they are gone, but pet owners are encouraged to arrive early.

Arvidson said the Sand Springs shelter has not seen any distemper cases lately but is seeing puppies coming in with parvovirus.

The Tulsa Animal Welfare city shelter was shut down for two months beginning in early November after an outbreak of canine distemper, and two more cases were identified there earlier this month.

Besides the two free vaccines being offered, Arvidson said, a city license and microchip will be available Saturday for $10.

“Our new city license tags have a QR code on them now, too,” she said. “This will allow anyone who finds the pet to put their phone on the QR code and it will pull up whatever information the owner would like them to have.”

The $10 fee for the city license and microchip must be paid in cash Saturday, Arvidson said.

All dogs must be on leashes, and all cats must be in carriers, she said, adding that anyone who needs help obtaining a carrier can reach out to the shelter.

The event is made possible through the support of Petco Love and the Bissell Pet Foundation.

For more information, call Sand Springs Animal Welfare at 918-246-2543. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

