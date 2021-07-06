Sand Springs Animal Welfare offering $25 adoptions

Sand Springs Animal Welfare is offering $25 cat and dog adoptions this week through the Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" campaign.

The foundation's May campaign resulted in homes for 4,374 pets nationwide. With 186 participating shelters in 45 states offering reduced-fee adoptions, it’s the perfect time to adopt, the foundation said in a news release.

Tracy Arvidson, the animal welfare coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, said the city’s animal shelter is overflowing, and staff members are "excited to find our residents forever homes."

Arvidson said the cost savings through the $25 adoption campaign is significant. Cat adoptions at Sand Springs Animal Welfare normally cost $50, and dog adoptions typically cost $75.

She said potential adopters complete an adoption contract and are interviewed at the shelter so staff members can try to match them with the right pet. Plus, adoption through the shelter is pretty much a no-risk proposition, she said.

“We know that sometimes it’s not a good match for whatever reason,” Arvidson said. “We want to make sure the people are happy and the pets are happy, so they can bring it back if it doesn’t work out.”