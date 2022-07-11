Sand Springs Animal Welfare expands Pet Pantry program, kicks off ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

More than ever, Americans view their pets as members of the family.

But as true as that is, when the family falls on hard times — especially when the financial situation becomes desperate — pet expenses can be some of the first to be cut.

For some families, perhaps that means keeping Rover home from doggie day care. Others might decide to forgo Fluffy’s wellness exam this year.

But for some families, actually feeding their pets becomes impossible.

“During the beginnings of COVID, we had a lot of citizens coming to us to surrender their animals because they couldn't afford to feed them,” said Tracy Arvidson, the animal welfare coordinator for Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the city’s shelter.

“We began to give away food so these people could keep their pets in their homes.”

That was the beginning of the Pet Pantry, a project that started small but — as the pandemic and its resulting economic struggles continue — “has recently been organized into a bigger program,” Arvidson said.

Proof of residency isn’t required to receive pet food, although the shelter does track who receives food and how much, she said.

Of course, as the food is given away, new supplies are essential. Arvidson said cat food is most needed for the Pet Pantry right now.

“We have been gifted quite a bit of dog food recently,” she said.

Loving foster and adoptive families are also in short supply, perpetually.

Although a nearly $16 million general-obligation bond proposal that city voters passed last month includes $3.09 million to design and build a new, larger Sand Springs Animal Welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue, it’s not built yet.

The current shelter, on 21st Street between Adams Road and 81st West Avenue, is frequently overflowing with kittens and puppies, cats and dogs.

The Bissell Pet Foundation, a national philanthropic organization begun by Cathy Bissell in 2011, is doing its part to help — in Sand Springs and across the country.

As animal shelters everywhere are in crisis with adoptable pets at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding, the foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event to prompt a national call for adoption.

The typically weeklong event began Monday and runs through the end of the month.

“With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” Bissell said.

“‘Empty the Shelters’ is the largest-funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

The foundation underwrites adoption fees to make pet ownership more affordable. That, in turn, helps reduce pet homelessness and pet euthanasia.

During the “Empty the Shelters” campaign, all pet adoptions through Sand Springs Animal Welfare through July 31 will cost $25. Typically, cat adoptions cost $70, and dog adoptions cost $85.

All adoptions include a spay or neuter, vaccinations, parasite treatment, deworming, microchipping, and tag and license.

“Empty the Shelters” events have helped place more than 96,068 pets in permanent homes in the United States and Canada since the campaign’s inception in 2016.

This July’s event will be hosted at more than 250 shelters and rescue organizations in 42 states, the foundation said.

Events such as this can make a big difference, shelter officials say.

At the year’s midpoint, Sand Springs Animal Welfare has taken in 330 dogs and 252 cats with a live release rate of 91.3%.

In all of 2021, the shelter took in more than 1,150 animals, about half dogs and half cats. More than 90% left the shelter alive, including through adoption, being reclaimed by their owners, or being transferred to other animal welfare organizations focused on finding them new homes.

“We have been full all year,” Arvidson said in a recent Facebook post pleading for foster and adoptive homes. “We definitely need the help of our community to keep our live release rate up.”

How you can help

Pet Pantry donations: bit.ly/SSAWPetPantry

SSAW Amazon Wish List: bit.ly/SSAWwishlist

Adopt, foster or volunteer: Contact the shelter by phone at 918-246-3543 or email at animalcontrol@sandspringsok.org or go by in person at 8620 W. 21st St.