Sand Springs animal shelter not fighting distemper, just overcrowding

“We intend to be closed as long as it takes to make a safe reopening,” Dr. Brian Bailey, a veterinarian for the Tulsa shelter, told local media last week.

Individuals can help ease the burden on area animal shelters by adopting new pets rather than buying them from stores or breeders.

November is National Senior Pet Month, and Arvidson said Sand Springs Animal Welfare has a couple of seniors cats needing homes and also just got in a couple of smaller senior dogs.

One way senior pets can end up in shelters in the first place is when their owners are struggling with health, financial or housing issues that force them to surrender their pets.

Research shows that 36% of pets that end up in shelters are surrendered by their owners, according to the Human Animal Support Services project, an international, collaborative effort of more than 1,500 animal welfare organizations and 4,500 professionals working to keep pets with their families.

Frequently the crisis that leads to the pet’s surrender is only temporary, and ideas such as temporary foster homes or emergency supplemental financial support for food or care can be the answer.