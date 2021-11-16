Sand Springs animal shelter not fighting distemper, just overcrowding

The canine distemper virus outbreak that led Tulsa officials to close that city’s animal shelter last week has so far not been seen at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the local shelter’s director said Friday.
Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said the outbreak so far appears to be limited to Tulsa Animal Welfare.
But that doesn’t mean that other animal shelters in the metro area aren’t being affected by the Tulsa shelter’s indefinite shutdown.
The Humane Society of Tulsa is sheltering new-intake animals as needed, Tulsa Animal Welfare staff said last week, but shelters in neighboring communities are stepping up to help out, too.
The Sand Springs shelter is “trying to help them a little bit,” Arvidson said. “We’re so small that we can’t do much, but we’re trying to help where we can.”
Five dogs at the Tulsa shelter tested positive for distemper, a serious and sometimes fatal viral illness, with several others showing symptoms.
CDV affects dogs and other members of the Canidae family, as well as ferrets, but not cats. Dogs can contract the virus at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible.
Tulsa Animal Welfare is conducting a deep cleaning and working to identify and isolate infected animals while closely monitoring exposed animals.
“We intend to be closed as long as it takes to make a safe reopening,” Dr. Brian Bailey, a veterinarian for the Tulsa shelter, told local media last week.
Individuals can help ease the burden on area animal shelters by adopting new pets rather than buying them from stores or breeders.
November is National Senior Pet Month, and Arvidson said Sand Springs Animal Welfare has a couple of seniors cats needing homes and also just got in a couple of smaller senior dogs.
One way senior pets can end up in shelters in the first place is when their owners are struggling with health, financial or housing issues that force them to surrender their pets.
Research shows that 36% of pets that end up in shelters are surrendered by their owners, according to the Human Animal Support Services project, an international, collaborative effort of more than 1,500 animal welfare organizations and 4,500 professionals working to keep pets with their families.
Frequently the crisis that leads to the pet’s surrender is only temporary, and ideas such as temporary foster homes or emergency supplemental financial support for food or care can be the answer.
Arvidson adds that even if a permanent rehoming is required, it’s far better for animals if owners rehome their pets themselves rather than just surrendering them to a shelter.
“It’s just so much better if you can rehome them yourself,” she said. “They don’t have to come to the shelter and get stressed.
“Stress is a major contributor to sickness, so if they don’t have to experience that, it’s just really better for them,” she said.
And keeping owned pets out of shelters leaves the shelters more able to care for truly homeless animals.
Plus, owners who rehome their animals themselves not only get to choose the new home their pet goes to but also are often able to continue to stay connected to the pet.
Online rehoming organizations such as home-home.org and adoptapet.com match up owners and potential adopters.
Local animal shelters also are a good source of support, whether for finding temporary resources such as crisis foster homes or for helping owners navigate the rehoming process themselves.
Sand Springs Animal Welfare, at 8620 W. 21st St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the shelter at 918-246-2543; go online to bit.ly/SandSpringsAnimalWelfare; or check out its Facebook page at bit.ly/FacebookSSAW.