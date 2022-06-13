Sand Springs animal shelter facing emergency overcrowding

SAND SPRINGS — For the first time in about four years, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is faced with the prospect of euthanizing dogs for space reasons this week if a solution to severe overcrowding can’t be found quickly.

The emergency situation comes just as the shelter is waiting to see whether local voters will approve a $15.7 million bond proposal in two weeks that includes $3.09 million to design and build a new animal shelter.

“It would help us a lot, said Tracy Arvidson, the city’s Animal Welfare coordinator. “We’ve outgrown our shelter here. We need more kennels for the size of the city that we are.”

But it will take time, even if voters approve the measure, to get a new shelter built, she noted, and the cages are full today.

Overfull. In many cases, dogs are doubled up in cages.

Arvidson said part of the problem stems from the Tulsa animal shelter’s recent shutdowns because of distemper outbreaks.

“We did take a few animals from Tulsa,” she said. “We tried to take only injured ones so we didn’t get overfull.”

That’s something else the new shelter would provide that she said is sorely needed — isolation and quarantine areas.

Those spaces are critical for proper distancing of animals that could potentially be infected with distemper, parvo or other respiratory infections, Arvidson said.

In 2021, Sand Springs Animal Welfare took in more than 1,150 animals, about half dogs and half cats.

More than 90% left the shelter alive, including through adoption, being reclaimed by their owners, or being transferred to other animal welfare organizations — both locally and in other states — that are focused on finding them new homes.

Only 1% of dogs who came into the shelter last year were euthanized, which the shelter has long reserved for situations in which it was the humane option for the animal, such as in the case of injuries.

Arvidson is pulling out all the stops to try to avoid euthanizing dogs because of space problems this week.

Adopters are ideal, but “fosters would help, too,” she said. “We need both. I’ve got a few options for the cats, and cat adoptions are doing OK,” she said, but “dog adoptions are just really slow.”

“And nobody is doing transports (to other states) right now. They’re all full.”

Adoptions cost $50 for cats and $75 for dogs, which helps cover the cost of spaying or neutering and vaccinations.

Sand Springs Animal Welfare is located at 8620 W. 21st St. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call the shelter at 918-246-2543.

