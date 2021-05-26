Sand Springs animal shelter cat needs some kind hearts to stretch for his dental care

Sand Springs Animal Welfare and a shelter resident of the feline variety need some loving people to stretch — for Stretch.
Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said Stretch was a stray cat who was found by a nice couple who fed him, but they noticed that he had a foul odor coming from his mouth and he was drooling. He was also nearly bald.
The couple took the cat to Sand Springs Animal Welfare, where he was started on medicine for his condition, diagnosed as stomatitis, an extremely painful oral condition caused by an overzealous reaction of the immune system to plaque accumulation on the teeth.
“But he now needs some dental work done to keep him comfortable,” Arvidson said. “He is doing very well otherwise, and his hair has grown back.”
Sand Springs Animal Welfare has started a fundraiser to cover Stretch’s dental needs, but the kitty, shall we say, is lacking.
“We need about $500, and we have about $175,” Arvidson said.
Sand Springs Animal Welfare’s Facebook post about Stretch says: “If you have been to the shelter, you have probably met him. He is the bobtail boy that runs around the shelter and LOVES the shelter catio! He’s a super senior that needs dental work done. His mouth has been really bothering him lately, and we want to get his dental work done so he can be comfortable again. If you are able to spare a few dollars for Stretch, please do, and please share!”
Arvidson said Stretch is available for adoption, but because he has a not-so-great urination habit, he has been a hard pet to place.
So for now, Stretch lives at the shelter, where his favorite place to be is “on the floor in front of your path,” Arvidson said.
“He’s a funny one,” she said. “Everybody who comes to the shelter just loves him.
“We always say, ‘Cat down! Cat down!’ because of how he just flops on the floor.”
To donate to Stretch’s dental fund, go online to bit.ly/StretchSSAW.
For more information about Stretch or other animals at the shelter, contact Arvidson at 918-246-2543 or tlarvid@sandspringsok.org.