Sand Springs animal shelter cat needs some kind hearts to stretch for his dental care

Sand Springs Animal Welfare and a shelter resident of the feline variety need some loving people to stretch — for Stretch.

Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said Stretch was a stray cat who was found by a nice couple who fed him, but they noticed that he had a foul odor coming from his mouth and he was drooling. He was also nearly bald.

The couple took the cat to Sand Springs Animal Welfare, where he was started on medicine for his condition, diagnosed as stomatitis, an extremely painful oral condition caused by an overzealous reaction of the immune system to plaque accumulation on the teeth.

“But he now needs some dental work done to keep him comfortable,” Arvidson said. “He is doing very well otherwise, and his hair has grown back.”

Sand Springs Animal Welfare has started a fundraiser to cover Stretch’s dental needs, but the kitty, shall we say, is lacking.

“We need about $500, and we have about $175,” Arvidson said.