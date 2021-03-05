Sand Springs among 16 area school districts to get additional COVID relief funds

Nearly 90 Oklahoma public school districts and charter schools will receive additional federal relief funds to help offset costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Education Department announced the disbursement Friday afternoon of $49 million in federal funds from the state’s portion of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II.

Sand Springs Public Schools is set to receive $161,288.18, the state reported.

Districts had to have received less than $550 per student in the fall semester directly from the first incarnation of the fund — which was established as part of the CARES Act in March — to receive a portion of the money distributed Friday.

As required by federal law, the fall allocations were based on districts’ Title I funding from fiscal year 2020.

A school district’s Title I funding is based on the number of children from low income families it serves, with additional resources given to districts that serve higher numbers of low income families.

School districts will be able to use the money for preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19, mitigating learning loss or restoring high-quality learning environments.