Sand Springs among 11 entities in state honored for water quality

Sand Springs residents who routinely have great dental checkups might need to thank the city.
Sand Springs’ water treatment plant is among 11 water systems across Oklahoma to receive a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2020, the state Health Department announced last week.
The award recognizes communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent, optimal level of fluoride in their drinking water throughout 2020.
“The Oklahoma State Department of Health supports community water fluoridation and recognizes the practice as beneficial to all who drink and use the water,” said Dr. Jana Winfree, director of the Dental Health Service for the state Health Department.
“Preventive dental care programs, such as community water fluoridation, make a real difference in improving the health of Oklahomans,” she said.
Ken Boswell, the city’s Water Division supervisor, said the Sand Springs water treatment plant “is very well-maintained by a hard-working and conscientious crew.”
“The fluoridation levels are monitored constantly and maintained at an optimum level,” he said. “Sand Springs can be proud and rest assured that their water quality is in good hands.”
Community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.
“Along with brushing and flossing, fluoride in the water is the biggest preventive measure of tooth decay,” said Dr. Jacob Whitney of Sand Springs Family Dentistry. “It’s probably one of the most cost-effective, practical things you can do.”
The American Dental Education Association reported in 2015 that for every dollar spent on community water fluoridation, $38 is saved in health-care costs.
Community water fluoridation is recommended by nearly all public health, medical, and dental organizations, including the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the U.S. Public Health Service and the World Health Organization.
Surprisingly, perhaps, plenty of communities don’t add fluoride to their drinking water, however.
Boswell said it’s not required and that, in fact, there has been some controversy over the practice, with some detractors alleging that fluoride is not safe or making outlandish claims about the government’s purpose in fluoridation.
Whitney said education is key to debunking those myths.
“There’s a lot of what we nowadays would call misinformation about fluoride,” he said. “It’s natural. It’s in the ground.”
Fluoride can be harmful at high levels, he said, adding that too much fluoride can make a person’s teeth brown or streaked, but that too little fluoride is a much more common concern.
Even children who live in rural areas where the water districts might not fluoridate their water typically get a degree of fluoride in the water they drink at school, Whitney said.
“The biggest difference I see are the people who are strictly on bottled water,” he said. “For people who rely solely on bottled water, there’s typically no mineral content in a lot of this.
“So there’s basically no other supply of fluoride other than their toothpaste,” which he said has a minimal impact.
A total of 1,292 public water systems in 29 states received the CDC’s Water Fluoridation Quality Award for 2020.
Besides Sand Springs, honorees in Oklahoma are the A.B. Jewell and Mohawk water treatment plants in Tulsa; the Bartlesville and Muskogee water treatment plants; the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority in Pryor Creek; Ponca City Municipal Water; the Tahlequah Public Works Authority’s Lake Tenkiller Plant; the Draper and Hefner water treatment plants in Oklahoma City; and the city of Madill.
For his part, Boswell sees fluoridation just as part of the city’s overall emphasis on water quality.
“It’s exactly that,” he said. “The city of Sand Springs has been fluoridating its water for decades. It’s just something that we continue to do and maintain.”