Sand Springs among 11 entities in state honored for water quality

Fluoride can be harmful at high levels, he said, adding that too much fluoride can make a person’s teeth brown or streaked, but that too little fluoride is a much more common concern.

Even children who live in rural areas where the water districts might not fluoridate their water typically get a degree of fluoride in the water they drink at school, Whitney said.

“The biggest difference I see are the people who are strictly on bottled water,” he said. “For people who rely solely on bottled water, there’s typically no mineral content in a lot of this.

“So there’s basically no other supply of fluoride other than their toothpaste,” which he said has a minimal impact.

A total of 1,292 public water systems in 29 states received the CDC’s Water Fluoridation Quality Award for 2020.

Besides Sand Springs, honorees in Oklahoma are the A.B. Jewell and Mohawk water treatment plants in Tulsa; the Bartlesville and Muskogee water treatment plants; the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority in Pryor Creek; Ponca City Municipal Water; the Tahlequah Public Works Authority’s Lake Tenkiller Plant; the Draper and Hefner water treatment plants in Oklahoma City; and the city of Madill.