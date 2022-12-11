Sand Springs’ American Legion post to place wreaths on veterans’ graves Saturday

Many holiday activities focus on family fun, but some strike a more meaningful, somber tone.

Such will be the case Saturday, when members of Sand Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 and volunteers gather at Woodland Memorial Park to place wreaths on the graves of many of the roughly 1,500 U.S. veterans who are buried there.

The community is invited to the event, which will begin with a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Dillon Funeral Service chapel at the cemetery, at 1200 N. Cleveland Ave.

This is the second year for the event, which is being held in conjunction with Wreaths Across America. Last year, more than 100 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves. This year, nearly 300 wreaths will be placed.

Volunteers are asked to say the name inscribed on the gravestone as they place a wreath on a veteran’s grave.

“We believe that a person dies twice — the first time when their heart stops beating and life leaves their body (and) the final time when their name is spoken for the very last time,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, told the Sand Springs Leader last year.

“Placing the wreath and saying the name creates a teaching opportunity,” she said. “We believe that the best hope for the future of this freedom that we have been entrusted with is to teach kids the courage and character of those we honor.”

American Legion Post 17 Commander Karen Cruice, who is also a district commander for the American Legion’s Tulsa-area District 1 and serves as the treasurer for the new Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs, said the wreaths placed on the graves are “gifts of appreciation from a grateful America.”

Ongoing local holiday events

Gnome for the holidays: A Gnomes Holiday Hunt has been set up in the Inez Kirk City Garden at 101 E. Broadway St. just across the street from the Municipal Building.

More than 60 gnomes — some as small as a cupcake and at least one as large as a — well, a fountain — have been placed around the pocket park for tiny and towering holiday hunters to find.

Art of Giving tree display: Throughout December, visitors to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum are encouraged to take in the annual Art of Giving Christmas tree display, which highlights nonprofit organizations and clubs in the Sand Springs area.

Each tree has a theme around the name of the organization, and donation boxes beside each tree allow visitors to vote with their wallets on the best-decorated tree. Donations go to the organization that decorated the tree.

New this year is a “community tree,” for residents to fill with their own ornaments that means something to them and their family as a way of bringing the community together.

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at 9 E. Broadway St. Admission is free.

Snap to it: If you’re having trouble finding your holiday spirit, don’t snap. Get snapped!

Snapped in Sand Springs is a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants, and other organizations or entities have created scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.

The photos can be posted on social media, or they can make great holiday cards and gifts. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #SNAPPED2022!

Snapped in Sand Springs will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.

For more information, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.