Sand Springs American Legion post sets pancake breakfast Saturday

  • Updated
Visiting all of the booths and vendors at Herbal Affair is not something to be attempted on an empty stomach.

A hearty breakfast is just the thing to help visitors make it through until lunch time, and the American Legion’s Billie A. Hall Post 17 is offering just that.

For a $10 donation, visitors to the post, at 500 N. Main St., can dine on pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice between 7 and 11 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the post at 918-245-0000.

