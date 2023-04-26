The American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17 held its annual volunteer awards ceremony Tuesday, recognizing local individuals or organizations for their contributions to veterans and to promoting the work of the post.
The top award of the evening, Legionnaire of the Year, was presented to Rick George, Post 17’s adjutant and past commander.
Other honorees were:
Eagle Scout of the Year: Malachi Knox-Butler
Scout Master of the Year: Sharon Lewis
Small Business Employer of the Year: Bright Light Electric
Veteran Media Support: Amanda Wion of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce
Patriotic Award: Vets That Matter
Service Officer of the Year: Pete Berryman
Patriotic Educator Award: Kendra Roulet of Charles Page High School
Police Officer of the Year: Sand Springs Police Detective James Holforty
Firefighter of the Year: Sand Springs Fire Capt. Phillip Stephens
Nonmember Volunteer of the Year: Gracie Blair
Youth Volunteer of the Year: Hunter McIntosh
Auxiliary Member of the Year: Karen Fletcher
American Legion Auxiliary membership pins also were presented. The longest-standing member of the auxiliary is Helen Jones, who has been a member for 45 years.