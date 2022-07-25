Sand Springs American Legion named state's Post of the Year

The Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 of Sand Springs and individual post members brought home several honors from last weekend’s 103rd annual summer convention of the American Legion Department of Oklahoma.

Post 17 2nd Vice Commander Ronald Bunch was honored as Legionnaire of the Year, and Kim McInnis of Kim’s Custom Embroidery, secretary of the post’s Auxiliary Unit 17, received the Small Business of the Year honor.

Post 17 was named the state’s American Legion Post of the Year for 2021 and also received first-place honors for medium-size posts for all four Pillars of the American Legion — Americanism, Children and Youth, National Security, and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation.

Last year’s post officers were Commander Rick George, 1st Vice Commander Ralph Hornback, 2nd Vice Commander Ronald Bunch and Adjutant Karen Cruice.