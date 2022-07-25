 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs American Legion named state's Post of the Year

  • 0

The Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 of Sand Springs and individual post members brought home several honors from last weekend’s 103rd annual summer convention of the American Legion Department of Oklahoma.

Post 17 2nd Vice Commander Ronald Bunch was honored as Legionnaire of the Year, and Kim McInnis of Kim’s Custom Embroidery, secretary of the post’s Auxiliary Unit 17, received the Small Business of the Year honor.

Post 17 was named the state’s American Legion Post of the Year for 2021 and also received first-place honors for medium-size posts for all four Pillars of the American Legion — Americanism, Children and Youth, National Security, and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation.

Last year’s post officers were Commander Rick George, 1st Vice Commander Ralph Hornback, 2nd Vice Commander Ronald Bunch and Adjutant Karen Cruice.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert