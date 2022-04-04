Sand Springs' American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17 honors volunteers

The American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17 hosted its inaugural volunteer awards ceremony March 29, recognizing 13 local individuals or organizations for their contributions to veterans and to promoting the work of the post.

The keynote speaker for the event was Joshua Sharum, the Tulsa County field representative for U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

Sharum spoke about the importance of getting involved on a local level, such as running for the school board or city council.

“We must not become so distracted by the issues thousands of miles away that we neglect the issues two miles away,” he said.

Post 17 Commander Rick George served as the emcee for the evening, telling the honorees, “Tonight we are here to celebrate you, the servers. You have voluntarily chosen to undertake a service or duty, and for that you have made a difference.

“Whether it be employing veterans, making sure our youth understand the importance of Americanism, helping our veterans know they matter, standing up for causes you believe in, helping a friend or neighbor, being a mover and a shaker and motivator, leading our youth, or taking care of our community, you have made a difference,” he said.

The top award of the evening, Legionnaire of the Year, was presented to Post 17’s 2nd vice commander, Ron Bunch.

The American Legion’s Oklahoma Department commander, Charlie O’Leary, was on hand to help present the award to Bunch.

Other honorees were:

Eagle Scout of the Year: Andrew Buss of Troop 507 in Sand Springs.

Scout Leader of the Year: Lynn Guthrie of Troop 507 in Sand Springs.

Small Business Employer of the Year: Kim and Paul McInnis of Kim’s Custom Embroidery.

Veteran Media Support: Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Sand Springs Leader.

Patriotic Award: Don Pitts, president of the WITKOP Foundation.

Sand Springs Patriotic Educator Award: Frank Cooper, Charles Page High School.

Berryhill Patriotic Educator Award: Todd Cruice.

Police Officer of the Year: Sand Springs Police Detective Matthew Lemon.

Firefighter of the Year: Sand Springs Firefighter Stephen Brewer, who is retiring after 25 years in the fire service.

Nonmember Volunteer of the Year: Cindy Hale.

Youth Volunteer of the Year: Grace McInnis.

Auxiliary Member of the Year: Auxiliary President Debra Bunch.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.