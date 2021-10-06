Sand Springs a prime target for 'Yard by Yard' urban conservation initiative

Kevin Mink, an urban soil health specialist for the Oklahoma County Conservation District, came up with the Yard by Yard concept during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he saw people who were spending significantly more time at their homes starting to pay more attention to their yards.

He created the program in July 2020, and the Tulsa County Conservation District adopted it a month later.

Cheryl Cheadle, who manages the Oklahoma Conservation Commission’s Blue Thumb Water Quality Education Program, said the commission is trying to get an array of additional communities, including Sand Springs, on board with Yard by Yard.

Besides the districts representing Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, 11 other districts are participating, and the commission has a target of 10 additional communities for 2022.

“It will benefit the city of Sand Springs by helping them reach their stormwater goals,” Cheadle said. “I feel like this is a very good opportunity.”

Holly Brown, the stormwater coordinator for the city of Sand Springs, agrees that people can play a role in preventing flooding and preventing pollution of protected waterways.