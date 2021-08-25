Sand Springs' 2021 Policing Plan continues community focus

The Sand Springs Policing Plan was born half a dozen years ago as a reaction to civil unrest nationally and has gradually turned its focus closer to issues at home. The latest rendition of the plan continues that trend.
Police Chief John Mars said that’s by intention, because the Policing Plan not only has input from the city’s residents but also is rooted in the shared values of law enforcement and local residents.
“We make every effort to reaffirm that the philosophies discussed and established are that of our community as a whole and not just that of the Police Department,” Mars said last week.
“The Sand Springs Police Department embraces the philosophy of transparency. It is important for our citizens to know how the Police Department functions and why certain decisions are made.”
The 2021 Policing Plan — approved by the City Council at its July meeting — is the sixth version of the document, the original having been prepared in 2016.
“We started the policing plan concept after the civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 and the domestic terrorist killing of five Dallas police officers,” City Manager Mike Carter said last week. “In 2015, we reviewed the (Department of Justice) report, and that was the spark for our concept.”
The Policing Plan has evolved since its original draft, and Mars and Carter said that’s as it should be.
“I think it has progressed in the manner it should,” said Carter, who was the city’s police chief at the time of the plan’s creation and continued in that role through the 2020 plan.
“Externally, the comments offered by the public in recent years have been less about practices that our Police Department needs to change in relation to race and use of force, and they have started to be more about quality of life issues such as traffic violations,” he said.
“We take that as a good sign that we have been meeting their expectations on the harder issues.
“ Internally, we still try to look at what concerns there may be on a national level regarding those issues and explore strategies to answer those concerns.”
Mars said one new area of concentration in this year’s plan, an initiative to hire and retain police officers, is one of its most locally focused — and most challenging — aspects.
“The lack of manpower was already an issue, but recent incidents (nationally) and public perception of police officers have led to people staying away from our profession,” he said.
Mars said the Police Department has lost three officers already this year and that two more are leaving in October.
“We also have nine officers eligible for retirement,” he added. “We are starting to experience problems in retaining and hiring that could turn into a crisis.
“Law enforcement is also in serious competition with private industry and other police departments for the best qualified applicants,” Mars said. “Our hiring initiative will ensure that recruitment and retention of police officers is a top priority.”
Another local aspect of the plan has to do with standards and public perception.
The Police Department is seeking accreditation through an Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police program called OLEAP, or the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
The accreditation gives law enforcement agencies in the state a way to show that they meet commonly accepted minimum standards and best practices for efficient and effective operations.
Mars told city councilors in April during his formal swearing-in that he would continue community policing and other successful policies but that it was important to take the next step toward accreditation.
Carter lauded the action.
“In our previous Policing Plans, accreditation has been one of our goals for the future, and I am glad to see that Chief Mars is pressing forward with this program,” he told councilors.
“I think the major reason we want to see accreditation is our promise to our public that we will keep striving to improve the professionalism of our department in all aspects; we can never be satisfied in this regard and rest on our laurels.”
Carter said the Policing Plan has “definitely had a positive influence” on the department’s relationship with the community.
Mars said he sees that, too.
“Our community is overwhelmingly supportive of our Police Department,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have our citizens’ support as well as our community leaders’ support.”
The 2021 Policing Plan can be found at bit.ly/SSPDpolicingplan.
By the numbers
Police Department stats, 2020*
Calls for service: 13,707
Citations: 1,951
Written warnings: 591
Use of deadly force: 0
Tactical vehicle intervention: 0
Impact weapon: 0
Less lethal (not Taser): 0
K-9: 0
Taser: 2
Physical control injury: 0
OC (“pepper”) spray: 0
Pursuits: 13
2020 crimes in Sand Springs**
Homicide: 0
Rape: 8
Robbery: 7
Assaults: 191
Burglary: 158
Larceny: 699
Motor vehicle theft: 118
*Data from Sand Springs Police Department
**Data from Uniform Crime Reporting Program, via Sand Springs Police Department