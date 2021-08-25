Sand Springs' 2021 Policing Plan continues community focus

“I think it has progressed in the manner it should,” said Carter, who was the city’s police chief at the time of the plan’s creation and continued in that role through the 2020 plan.

“Externally, the comments offered by the public in recent years have been less about practices that our Police Department needs to change in relation to race and use of force, and they have started to be more about quality of life issues such as traffic violations,” he said.

“We take that as a good sign that we have been meeting their expectations on the harder issues.

“ Internally, we still try to look at what concerns there may be on a national level regarding those issues and explore strategies to answer those concerns.”

Mars said one new area of concentration in this year’s plan, an initiative to hire and retain police officers, is one of its most locally focused — and most challenging — aspects.

“The lack of manpower was already an issue, but recent incidents (nationally) and public perception of police officers have led to people staying away from our profession,” he said.

Mars said the Police Department has lost three officers already this year and that two more are leaving in October.