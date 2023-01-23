Sand Springs 19-year-old arrested, charged in drive-by shooting that critically injured 6-year-old girl in Tulsa

A Sand Springs 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a drive-by-shooting that critically wounded a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa last week.

Tulsa police think Rocky David Serna, 19, was the driver of the vehicle from which shots were fired just before 11 a.m. Jan. 15 near Apache Street and Yale Avenue. A 6-year-old girl who was shot in the chest was in critical condition when she was taken to a hospital, police said. They reported later in the week that her condition had been stablized.

Serna, 19, was arrested around 5:20 p.m. Jan. 15. He was charged Friday with use of a vehicle to facilitate a shooting, gang related offense and violation of a protective order, Tulsa County District Court records show.

Detectives determined that a 17-year-old fired the shots from the vehicle. Police said that teen, whose name they did not release, was arrested Jan. 16 on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"He will likely be charged as a Youthful Offender," police said in a social media post. "When the District Attorney files charges in this case, more information about the 17-year-old will be released."

Court records show that a Sand Springs 17-year-old was charged as a youthful offender on Friday with use of a vehicle to facilitate a shooting and a gang related offense in connection with crimes that occurred Jan. 15. However, no shooting charge was filed.

Serna also has previously filed charges, including gun, drug-trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, still pending in Tulsa County and Osage County.