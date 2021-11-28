Sand Spring Public Schools COVID cases static at 2

Sand Springs Public Schools has reported only two active COVID-19 infections for the second week in a row, although the affected school sites are not the same.

One confirmed COVID case was reported at Limestone Technology Academy, and a second was reported at the Sixth Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School, according to data the school district released Friday.

Two infections also were reported the previous week, but both were at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy.

