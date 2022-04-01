Salvation Army's Army of Stars banquet raises $14,000 for camp

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs held its annual Army of Stars awards banquet and fundraiser Tuesday evening, raising $14,000 to send youngsters to Camp Heart O’Hills.

This year’s Stars are Troy Cox of Cecil & Sons Tires and Brian Smejkal of BubbleTown Carwashes, and the 2022 Youth of the Year is Peyton Branson.

The guest speaker for the event, held at HillSpring Church, was Charles Page High School head football coach Bobby Klinck.

Salvation Army Maj. Nick Garrison of Camp Heart O'Hills also spoke.

Donations for the camp fund are still being accepted and can be mailed to The Salvation Army, 4405 S. 129th West Ave., Sand Springs, OK 74063.

Sponsors for the Army of Stars banquet were American Heritage Bank, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Skyview Energy Advisors, Sand Springs Home, BubbleTown Carwashes, HillSpring Church, Dunham Asphalt, Montie Box, Gramm Trucking, Brian Jackson Agency LLC, Dave & Jeanie Kvach, Bancfirst, IBC Bank, Salvation Army TMAC/Sand Springs Corps, Cecil & Sons, Church That Matters and Tucker’s Landing-DBA Riverview RV Park.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.