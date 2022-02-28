Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs slates 'Army of Stars'

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs is planning its annual “Army of Stars” gathering.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at HillSpring Church, 8801 W. 41st St.
This year’s honorees are Troy Cox of Cecil & Sons Tires and Brian Smejkal of BubbleTown Carwashes.
The guest speaker will be Charles Page High School head football coach Bobby Klinck.
Proceeds will benefit the club’s Camp Heart O’Hills summer camp experience.
Individual tickets are available for $50 each, and sponsorships ranging from $250 to $1,500 also can be purchased.
For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsorships, call Mary Eubanks at 918-231-3297.