 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs closed 'because of COVID protocols'
0 Comments

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs closed 'because of COVID protocols'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs will be closed for the rest of the week “because of COVID protocols,” it announced on its Facebook page.

It was unclear whether an employee or patron had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or whether the action was a precautionary measure based on a possible exposure.

“During the closure, we will suspend all athletic, pool, and fitness room programs,” the Facebook post said. “Our hope is to keep the closure as minimal as possible, without compromising the safety of those we serve. For updates on reopening, please check our Facebook page. Thank you for your understanding!”

Messages left Wednesday afternoon for Salvation Army officials had not yet been returned. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boyd Trail rehabilitation to start soon
News

Boyd Trail rehabilitation to start soon

  • Updated

The trail, which encircles Clyde Boyd Middle School, the Sixth Grade Center and Pratt Elementary School, will be widened to 10 feet and replaced with concrete.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News