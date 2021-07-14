Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs closed 'because of COVID protocols'

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs will be closed for the rest of the week “because of COVID protocols,” it announced on its Facebook page.

It was unclear whether an employee or patron had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or whether the action was a precautionary measure based on a possible exposure.

“During the closure, we will suspend all athletic, pool, and fitness room programs,” the Facebook post said. “Our hope is to keep the closure as minimal as possible, without compromising the safety of those we serve. For updates on reopening, please check our Facebook page. Thank you for your understanding!”

Messages left Wednesday afternoon for Salvation Army officials had not yet been returned. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

