Tickets are available now for The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Sand Springs’ 2023 Army of Stars fundraiser.

The banquet is set for 6 p.m. March 23 at Discoveryland Ranch, 19501 W. 41st St.

Attendees will hear from guest speaker Mike Carter, Sand Springs’ city manager, and will honor two Salvation Army “Stars” — Advisory Council and Property Committee Co-Chairmen Charlie Durham and Terry Young.

The annual event also includes a silent auction.

Sponsorships are still available, including a silver sponsorship for $500, a gold sponsorship for $750, a platinum sponsorship for $1,000 and a presenting sponsorship for $1,500.

Individual tickets cost $60.

For more information or to reserve tickets or sponsorships, contact Mary Eubanks at 918-231-3297 or mjeubanks2@gmail.com.