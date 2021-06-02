Roy Clark vehicle among items at estate sale being staged to preserve White House Mansion

“It would make a heck of a better restaurant than it would an event venue,” he said.

Built in 1911 at 1856 E. Cherry St., the White House Mansion had a date with a wrecking ball before Satterfield rescued it in 1980 and moved it to a five-acre spread in the “country.” Now the area also is home to the Titan Sports Performance Center and the Tulsa Hills shopping center.

The White House Mansion isn’t just a piece of Tulsa history. It contains pieces of Tulsa history. According to a 2019 Tulsa World story, wood in the floor came from an extinct Utica Square bowling alley. Remnants from a drive-in theater, the Riverside Drive-In, became support beams for the mansion’s ballroom floor. The mansion’s disco ball (mirror ball) once hung from the ceiling of historic Cain’s Ballroom.

Because Satterfield is a collector of antique radios, the mansion is filled with them.

“I didn’t know how many radios I had,” he said. “I thought I had about 50.”

Satterfield missed the mark quite a bit with his guess. About 200 antique radios will be part of the estate sale, which also will feature curated items from other high-end estates.