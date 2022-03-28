Route 66 exhibit at Sand Springs Museum a real kick for visitors

For people who were born to be wild, a trip down the Mother Road is probably a bucket-list item.

But for those who might have been born to be a little milder, a trip down Route 66 is as close as the Sand Springs Museum.

“Route 66: Ruins to Renaissance,” an exhibit curated by museum trust member and Route 66 aficionado Steve Clem, will be on display through April 30.

Construction on the highway — also nicknamed the Great Diagonal Way, the Main Street of America and the Will Rogers Highway — began in 1926.

It was fully paved, from its eastern terminus in downtown Chicago to its western edge at California’s Santa Monica Pier, in 1938.

But right here in the middle of the country, where east meets west, Oklahomans have an undeniable connection to the Mother Road.

The Mother Road — that’s how it was christened by John Steinbeck in his 1939 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” which chronicled the great western exodus of Okie tenant farmers escaping the Dust Bowl.

The state claims more than 400 of the iconic highway’s roughly 2,400 miles — more driveable miles than any other state — and, in fact, Route 66 was born in Oklahoma.

Cyrus Avery, a Tulsa businessman and Oklahoma’s first highway commissioner, who is called the Father of Route 66, spearheaded the national committee that created the U.S. Highway System in 1926.

He also championed the Chicago-to-Los Angeles route and even selected the now-famous double sixes as the road’s official number.

While the 1950s and ’60s were Route 66’s heyday, the country’s new interstate highway system was also taking shape.

The Turner Turnpike, or Interstate 44, opened between Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 1953, the first major bypass of Route 66 along its entire length, according to the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

By the mid-1980s, the glory days were over. After 59 years, Route 66 was decertified on June 27, 1985, by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

But no sooner had the road been decertified than groups sprang up to preserve and promote the old highway, and in 1989, the Oklahoma Route 66 Association was born.

Oklahoma also is home to the first state-sponsored Route 66 museum in the nation, the group says, and a section of original 1933 pavement from western Oklahoma has even been donated to the Smithsonian Institute.

With all of those connections, it’s no surprise that Route 66 exhibits are a popular draw all across the Sooner State.

Clem’s “Route 66: Ruins to Renaissance” exhibit spotlights Amarillo artist Bob Lile, who has become famous for his Cadilite jewelry, crafted from fallen paint chips from the popular Route 66 attraction Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo.

Lile’s limited-edition art print, “Oklahoma Route 66,” which includes such Oklahoma landmarks as the Golden Driller in Tulsa, the Blue Whale in Catoosa and Pops in Arcadia, also is featured.

Another part of the exhibit, a collection of vintage postcards, provides a glimpse of slice-of-life correspondence straight from the route.

And Clem’s exhibit also tells the story through a series of interpretive panels of the recently completed restoration of the Painted Desert Trading Post, a storied tourist stop in the Arizona desert in the 1940s and 1950s.

He said the trading post was beginning to crumble when a group of preservationists, led by Jim Ross and Shellee Graham of Arcadia, Oklahoma, stepped in to save it.

“I really thought it would be fun to tell their story as part of our exhibit,” Clem said.

Also featured as part of the “Ruins to Renaissance” exhibit is the Sand Springs Museum’s own traveling Route 66 exhibit, “Photo Tour of the Mother Road: Chicago to Santa Monica.”

Clem said the photo tour, put together in 2015, has been displayed at a number of museums in the area.

The collection, which incidentally contains exactly 66 photographs, brings together images from half a dozen famed Route 66 photographers, including Sand Springs native Mike Hardeman.

Although all of these great finds can be experienced locally at the Sand Springs Museum, Clem said he hopes visitors’ discoveries don’t stop here.

“I’m hoping that when people see all of those photos that they’re going to want to go on their own excursion on Route 66,” he said.

“I hope they’ll go have their own adventures.”

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is at 9 E. Broadway St. in the Page Memorial Library building.

Hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call the museum at 918-246-2509.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.