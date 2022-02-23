Rotary Club of Sand Springs' annual chili cookoff to heat things up Friday

Sand Springs will experience a warmup Friday, and it has nothing to do with the weather.

The Rotary Club of Sand Springs will hold its 29th annual chili cookoff from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

All-you-can-eat tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance from any Sand Springs Rotarian or at the door.

More than 29 kinds of chili, including venison chili, white chicken chili and many versions of mild, hot and hotter traditional chili, will be served at the event, said Ed Dubie, its founder and chairman.

Community members serving as judges will name a first-place winner, who will receive a rotating trophy as well as a trophy to keep.

Second- and third-place finishers also will receive trophies.

A “People’s Choice” award also will be presented, and the city’s Police and Fire departments will square off in a separate competition.

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce will get in on the act, too, selling pie by the slice for $2 or a whole 8-inch pie for $9 or a whole 9-inch pie for $12.