Rotary Club 50th annual bean lunch postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

Bean dinner

The Rotary Men of Note perform holiday songs at the 2017 Sand Springs Rotary Club Bean Lunch.

 Leader File Photo

The COVID-19 pandemic has, at least temporarily, claimed another Sand Springs tradition, this one dating back five decades.

Hosted by the Sand Springs Rotary Club, the 50th annual Erwin D. Phillips Bean Lunch has been postponed for precautionary reasons due to the virus. The benefit had been utilized as a fundraiser for Sand Springs Community Services.

While the Rotary Club will still try to solicit contributions from within the organization, the in-person event has been rescheduled for Dec. 2021.

“I’m heartbroken that we’re not able to gather physically because I know that will make an impact on our contributions,” said Michael Phillips, whose late father was the former Rotary president. “Even during these times of the pandemic, people are still in need. In fact, it’s probably been amplified.”

Most recently held at the First Presbyterian Church, the bean lunch raised more than $7,300 each of the past two years. Since its inception in 1971, Phillips estimates donations through the event have eclipsed $266,000 in total value.

“The impact (of the bean lunch) is immeasurable,” Phillips said. “First and foremost, it’s people’s lives. People being able to sustain themselves with food, to be able to continue to put a roof over their heads when otherwise they would be out on the streets. The impact is not measured in dollars and cents. It’s measured in lives touched.”

Phillips said his father followed the advice of Sand Springs’ most influential citizen.

“He firmly believed in what Mr. (Charles) Page said ‘there is no greater calling than to benefit the welfare of the vulnerable and children,’” Phillips said.

Origins of the Rotary Bean Lunch

Michael Phillips tells the story of how his father, the late Edwin R. Phillips, first orchestrated the Rotary Bean Lunch.

The elder Phillips, a Sandite Hall of Fame inductee and 27-year city attorney, was a Rotary member when the organization held annual Christmas dinner at the former country club, currently occupied by the Blackjack Ridge Golf Club. The younger Phillips said steak was a popular entrée for these holiday events, which sparked an idea with his dad. Phillips was also a member of the Sand Springs Welfare Association, later renamed Sand Springs Community Services.

“My father suggested there were people that could not have steak dinners once a year, much less the frequency of Rotarians,” Phillips said. “So instead, he thought we should eat beans and cornbread and pay what we would have for our steak dinners and contribute that difference to the welfare association.”

