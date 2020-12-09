Rotary Club 50th annual bean lunch postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

The COVID-19 pandemic has, at least temporarily, claimed another Sand Springs tradition, this one dating back five decades.

Hosted by the Sand Springs Rotary Club, the 50th annual Erwin D. Phillips Bean Lunch has been postponed for precautionary reasons due to the virus. The benefit had been utilized as a fundraiser for Sand Springs Community Services.

While the Rotary Club will still try to solicit contributions from within the organization, the in-person event has been rescheduled for Dec. 2021.

“I’m heartbroken that we’re not able to gather physically because I know that will make an impact on our contributions,” said Michael Phillips, whose late father was the former Rotary president. “Even during these times of the pandemic, people are still in need. In fact, it’s probably been amplified.”

Most recently held at the First Presbyterian Church, the bean lunch raised more than $7,300 each of the past two years. Since its inception in 1971, Phillips estimates donations through the event have eclipsed $266,000 in total value.