Rick Kibbe to return as Anderson School's interim superintendent

For the third consecutive fall, Rick Kibbe will be an interim superintendent.

Anderson School, a dependent district on Sand Springs’ north side, announced Kibbe’s hiring on July 13.

Anderson’s previous superintendent, Brett Banker, resigned in late June to be the superintendent at Mountain View-Gotebo Public Schools in southwestern Oklahoma.

Kibbe previously was Anderson’s interim superintendent in the fall 2020 semester and held a similar position at Catoosa to start the 2021-22 school year.

Kibbe retired from Catoosa Public Schools in 2017 as the superintendent.

A public school educator with almost 40 years of experience, he currently serves on Tulsa Tech’s Board of Education.

