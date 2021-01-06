Review of Little Venice

The mushrooms ranged from familiar fungi such as cremini and shiitake, mixed in with other, less immediately recognizable mushrooms that turned out to be little bombs of earthy, meat flavors. The sauce itself was almost like a glaze, and there was just enough of it to bind the pasta and the mushrooms together.

The main dish for the evening was a classic — Saltinbocca ($28). Strictly speaking, it is cutlets of veal that are lightly breaded and sauteed, topped with leaves of sage and paper-thin slices of prosciutto.

I honestly do not remember the last time I had veal but I know it wasn’t like this. The meat was so tender that one could describe it as “creamy,” and its gentle flavor played perfectly off the assertively herbaceous sage and the salty chew of the prosciutto.

It came with a serving of capellini, or angel hair, pasta in a bright, clean tomato sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and finely chopped parsley, and a ratatouille of zucchini, eggplant, tomato, onion and bell pepper that bore of hint of peppery spice.

I’ve no idea which, if any, of the items on the New Year’s menu will continue on, although it is a good bet that the Lasagna al Ragu di Carne, or Lasagna with Meat Sauce ($16), will be available most days for lunch and dinner.