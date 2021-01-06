Review of Little Venice

Little Venice opened in May in downtown Sand Springs and soon after it opened the Tulsa World ran a story highlighting the history of its owners, Candi and Walter Munaretto, in the hospitality business, including Walter’s 20-year tenure with the Summit Club, a private club known for its fine food and impeccable service.
In that preview story by Tulsa World restaurant critic Scott Cherry, Walter Munaretto said that the menu for Little Venice “will be as Italian as it can be. The food is mostly from northern Italy. It’s a lighter style. We won’t have pastas smothered with the big, heavy sauces.”
The story concluded with a promise that a full review would be forthcoming. Unfortunately, Scott wasn’t able to get back to Little Venice before he left the Tulsa World in September.
Another feature would be that the bulk of the menu at Little Venice—Eatalian Food & Wine — to use its full name — would change weekly, depending upon products that were available and in season. Each week’s menu is posted Tuesdays to the restaurant’s website and Facebook page, or one can sign up to receive email notices for the latest bill of fare.
Also, several of the new restaurant’s staff, including chef Enrique Semeria, followed the Munarettos from the Summit Club.
So expectations for this new venture were somewhat high. Fortunately, a recent visit showed that said expectations were more than met.
We made our sojourn to Little Venice the week in between Christmas and New Year’s Day, when it was offering its “Un Felice Anno Nuovo,” or “Happy New Year,” menu.
Little Venice is located on the triangle that is Sand Springs city center, in a long, relatively narrow building. The interior is done up with dark woods, exposed brick and white ceilings, with whimsical touches such as old doors from the building’s previous incarnations as wall panels that give the space an elegant yet cozy setting.
Diners are presented soon after being seating with a basket of warm bread, accompanied by small bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The bread has a thin crisp crust and chewy texture, as well as an essence of rosemary. It needed no additives although we try a morsel dipped into the balsamic vinegar, which was tasty.
As this is an Italian restaurant, we had to sample at least one pasta dish, and opted for the Pappardelle di Fungi, or Egg Noodles with Wild Mushrooms ($18). Pappardelle is a wide ribbon, about an inch across, and here it was perfectly sized and cooked for spearing and twirling.
The mushrooms ranged from familiar fungi such as cremini and shiitake, mixed in with other, less immediately recognizable mushrooms that turned out to be little bombs of earthy, meat flavors. The sauce itself was almost like a glaze, and there was just enough of it to bind the pasta and the mushrooms together.
The main dish for the evening was a classic — Saltinbocca ($28). Strictly speaking, it is cutlets of veal that are lightly breaded and sauteed, topped with leaves of sage and paper-thin slices of prosciutto.
I honestly do not remember the last time I had veal but I know it wasn’t like this. The meat was so tender that one could describe it as “creamy,” and its gentle flavor played perfectly off the assertively herbaceous sage and the salty chew of the prosciutto.
It came with a serving of capellini, or angel hair, pasta in a bright, clean tomato sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and finely chopped parsley, and a ratatouille of zucchini, eggplant, tomato, onion and bell pepper that bore of hint of peppery spice.
I’ve no idea which, if any, of the items on the New Year’s menu will continue on, although it is a good bet that the Lasagna al Ragu di Carne, or Lasagna with Meat Sauce ($16), will be available most days for lunch and dinner.
For those who enjoy a bit of show with dinner, the restaurant’s Caesar salad ($12) is prepared tableside, and the menu usually includes a whole roasted fish that is deboned and served at the table (Bronzino was the fish of this week, at $45).
Desserts are selected from a cart, and on this particular evening, the choices included a variety of pies, as well as an Italian bread pudding, and carrot cake. We went with the carrot cake ($8), which was rich in fruit and nuts, and featured a good layer of cream cheese frosting that was just sweet enough.
Raynudo was our principal waiter, and handled the job with poise and efficiency. But one is likely to receive help and conversation from just about everyone on the staff over the course of one’s meal, including the Muranettos, who make it a point to greet every guest, and make even those making their first visit to Little Venice feel like a regular.